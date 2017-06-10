MIRPURKHAS - Provincial Minister for Agriculture Sohail Anwer Seyal inaugurated 52nd annual mango and summer fruits festival on Friday evening at Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto exhibition hall.

The tradition started in 1965 when the first mango festival was organised to provide a platform to agriculturists and mango farmers to exchange views with their counterparts from different areas of Sindh and other provinces.

Speaking on the occasion, Provincial Minister Sohail Anwer Seyal said that Sindhri mango of Mirpurkhas has national and international demand in the markets.

The provincial minister visited the stalls and examined the different varieties of mangoes and other summer fruits.

Mirpurkhas Commissioner Shafique Ahmed Mahesar briefed the chief guest in detail about the varieties of mangoes. He further apprised that over 150 varieties of mangoes were being displayed in the festival. He said that farmers of Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Hyderabad, Ghotki, Tando Allayar and other areas of Sindh were taking part in this festival.

“The PPP-led provincial government has increased the budget of agriculture to facilitate the growers and to pay their important role in progress of the country. PPP is the party of poor, downtrodden people, and farmers,” the minister held. He said was planning to bring prosperity in the province by green agriculture revolution in Sindh.

Talking to media persons, he said that Sindh has better quality and varieties of mangoes. In future this mango festival will also be held on national level in Expo Center Karachi on large scale so that trade of mangoes in international markets might be promoted.

In reply to a question, he said that inquiry will be held regarding the chopping off mango and other trees at the land of Sindh agriculture research institute Mirpurkhas and if any officer found guilty then punishment will be given to the responsible officer.

Earlier, chairman of management committee of Mango festival Umer Bughio shed light on the problems being faced by farmers.

On this occasion ex-MNA Pir Aftab Hussain Shah Jilani, chairman district council Mirpurkhas Mir Anwer Ali Khan Talpure, deputy commissioner Mirpurkhas Zahid Hussain Memon, DIG Mirpurkhas Javed Alam Odho, SSP Mirpurkhas Kamran Nawaz, director general agriculture extension Hidayatullah Chhajhro, secretary agriculture Sajid Jamal Abro were also present.