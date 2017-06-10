KARACHI - Muttahida Qaumi Movement (Pakistan) Friday boycotted the budget debate in the Sindh Assembly to show solidarity with the local government representatives who were staging protest outside the assembly led by Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhter over non-inclusion of their suggested uplift schemes.

Other opposition parties also supported the MQM cause and staged walkout from the house but later attended the proceedings.

It was the second day of the budget debate and the provincial assembly session commenced 45 minutes late from scheduled timing and soon after the initial proceedings, MQM Parliamentary Leader Syed Sardar Ahmed diverted the attention of the speaker towards the protest of the local government representatives outside the assembly and asked him to send some minister to listen to their grievances.

Responding to it, Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani said that the LG representatives should not be staging protest against the assembly that had given them powers.

“I had welcomed the mayor in the assembly and he should not devalue the provincial assembly through such acts,” he said.

Parliamentary Minister Nisar Ahmed Khuhro said that the PPP had not neglected the Karachi in the budget and the schemes were received from the mayor when the budget preparations were completed.

“We have been in constantly ouch with the mayor over Karachi issues and the PPP had announced a special package for uplift projects in Karachi last year and this year also,” he said adding that there are massive issues in Karachi and provincial government was committed to resolve them at the earliest.

A heated argument was also witnessed between the speaker and the opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly when speaker said that gates outside the assembly road were closed due to security reasons.

The opposition leader responded that if an elected mayor is a security threat to the assembly then the chief minister would also be a security threat as well.

“We cannot sit here and listen to the speeches of the treasury legislators while the local government representatives continue their protest outside assembly in hot weather,” he said. The MQM lawmakers later staged slogans against the incumbent government and staged walkout from the assembly proceedings.

Speaking on the issue, PTI lawmaker Samar Ali Khan said that the government should not force people to take up weapons for their rights. “There are flaws in the local government act which should be addressed and the local government representatives should be given their due rights,” he said.

Later other opposition parties also staged walk out from the provincial assembly proceedings but later joined the proceedings of the assembly after the assembly session was postponed for Friday prayers.

Speaking on budget, Pakistan Muslim League-Functional Leader Mehtab Akber Rashi called for issuing the budget speech and other data in Chinese language also. She applauded announcements of stipends, scholarships and waiver of fees for the students but also called for the scrutiny of the announcements made in the past year for increasing the enrollment of girls in the schools.

She further lambasted over lack of provision of funds under community development programme in the opposition constituencies. “How it is possible that the provincial government will complete uplift projects with one month left in the fiscal year when it is unable to complete it in the entire year,” she said.

She further asked as to what achievement were made by imposing education emergency in the province. “It is shameful that the government was unable to improve education standards in five years and was unable to open closed schools,” she said.

PML-F Lawmaker Syed Rashid Shah Rashidi said that corruption is a menace for the society and suggested for imposing death penalty for those committing this crime.

“I have heard that in our neighbouring country, there is death penalty for corruption,” he said.

He further suggested changing the uniform of the police saying that it had become a symbol of fear for the people.

“We have given this suggestion sometimes back and it was implemented in Punjab,” he said adding that it should also be implemented in Sindh in order to rebuild trust of people on police.

PPP lawmaker Khatu Mal Jeewan said that PPP committed itself for improvement of situation for minorities in the province and huge chunk is allocated for minorities development programme in this budget.

“We approved a bill for protection of minorities from the provincial assembly but unfortunately the governor sent it back to the assembly for revision,” he said and demanded that the bill should be brought in the house as it would be helpful in curbing forced conversions of the girls from minorities.

Other PPP lawmaker also participated in the budget debate and applauded the efforts of the chief minister, the provincial cabinet and the fiancé ministry for devising such a people friendly budget.

Later, the speaker adjourned the proceedings for Saturday.