KARACHI - Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar Friday alleged that the provincial government was deliberately discriminating Karachi and stemming its progress by not funding crucial development projects of the port city.

He expressed these views while addressing the demonstration near the Sindh Assembly building held to protest against the discriminate attitude of Pakistan People Party (PPP) led Sindh government towards Karachi. Large number of elected councilors and chairmen of local bodies participated in the protest demonstration. The protesters strongly reacted and sharply criticised the provincial government of Sindh.

On the occasion heavy contingent of police reached the site and closed all the gates leading towards the assembly building stopping Mayor Karachi and other protesters from reaching the main assembly building.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Waseem said they would not tolerate ignorance of important development projects for the port city. He said that the indiscriminate attitude of the provincial rulers has forced the elected local government representatives to hold the protest. Furthermore, the MQM-Pakistan legislators MPAs protested inside the Sindh Assembly and walked out the assembly sitting debating the provincial budget.

The leader of the opposition in Sindh Assembly, Khawaja Izharul Hassan, said that they would not return back to the House till the end of the protest of the city mayor. He regretted that the PPP government was not giving any importance to the opposition. He demanded that the required funds for the development of the city should be released and the uplift schemes as demanded by the city mayor should be included in the provincial budget to ensure swift development of the port city that is the revenue engine for whole Pakistan.

Later, Senior Minister Nisar Ahmed Khuhro held a press conference at the Karachi Press Club (KPC) and accused city Mayor Waseem Akhtar of incompetence. He said the Sindh government has tagged Rs12billion for uplift projects of the city.

He said the provincial government also gives a grant of Rs500 million every month to the KMC. He advised the mayor to shun protest and focus on discharging his professional duties.