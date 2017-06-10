KARACHI - The federal government has approved the project of new campus of the alma mater of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah – the Sindh Madressatul Islam.

This was stated by Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SIMU) Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh at a briefing on Friday.

He informed that the federal government has approved project of SMIU’s new campus that will be built in the Education City of Karachi and for that development project the government has approved more than one billion rupees. Out of the said amount, Rs 150 million will be given to SMIU during ensuing fiscal year. Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh said that SMIU is going to open SMIU Model School’s branch in the Education City, within premises of SMIU’s Malir Campus, from August 2017.

‘SMIU wants to provide quality and modern education to poor children of rural settlements of Malir, Karachi, because this institute was basically established for poor children of Sindh in 1885 and even today, the new generation needs same quality and modern education. The Vice Chancellor further said that two new academic departments i.e. Department of English Language and Department of Development Studies will be added to SMIU soon. The Department of Development Studies will mainly focus on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

‘SMIU has emerged as one of the best seats of learning of the country. That is why; the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan has given its highest ‘W’ category to Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) of SMIU on its performance for two consequent years. Similarly, HEC has also recognized SMIU’s Office of Research, Innovation & Commercialization (ORIC)”, he remarked.

Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh said that SMIU has established collaborations and signed MoUs with national and international universities and educational organizations of China, UK, Turkey and Malaysia. Under these agreements, SMIU’s 21 students have completed their internship programmes in China. Talking about the enrolment of students at SMIU, he said that the enrolment is increasing every year. Last year, 1,997 candidates had applied for admission and only 650 could succeeded to get admission through a transparent admission process.

‘We want to provide quality education with national and international exposure to our students, which lacks in most public sector universities of the country,’ Dr Shaikh said. He also informed that about 25 percent of total strength of SMIUs students get scholarships.

Earlier, Furqan Iftikhar, Director Admissions and Controller of Examinations briefed about admissions at SMIU through presentation. He informed that the admissions for Fall 2017 shall start from July 2, 2017 and continue till 21 July. He said that admissions are given on purely merit basis. Prof Dr Syed Asif Ali, Dean, faculty of Information Technology, Gulzar Ahmed Mughal, Registrar, Ambreen Barwani, In charge QEC, Quratulain, Manager University-Industry Linkages and Nabila Kanwal, Principal of SMIU Model School also spoke.