KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh Vice President Nusrat Wahid Friday said that Sindh government failed to prevent inflation in Ramazan. In a statement she said, “The prices of vegetables, fruits and other food items are reaching sky high. Other countries give relief in the holy months as compared to Pakistan.”

She said, “Commissioner Karachi is spending his whole working hours while sitting in office in an air conditioned room while the ex-commissioner Shoaib Siddiqui was active and despite of hot weather used to raid shops and markets for price check.”

She questioned current commissioner Karachi that, “How many raids he conducted and what measures he followed to prevent inflation in Ramadan?”

She demanded that, “Current commissioner Karachi should be expelled and replaced with an active and honest one.”

Nusrat Wahid appreciated the three day fruit boycott on social media and said that previously in Japan Rs 1 was increased on bread which resulted in a seven day boycott and the price of bread was decreased by Rs. 3. In the country Long term results shall be obtained from the three day boycott of fruit purchases.