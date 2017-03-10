Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar launched a 100-day cleanliness campaign in December last year which is expiring today without any positive outcome.

However, Akhtar has claimed to have removed 0.25 million ton garbage from six union councils in Central District but not a single street has been cleaned.

People living in North Karachi, North Nazimabad, Federal B Area and Liaquatabad said their areas remain untouched in the campaign as heaps of garbage are still visible on the roads.

The locals said that only 10 to 30 percent work has been done under this campaign in some specific areas.