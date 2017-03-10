KHAIRPUR : ENGRO Fertilizers arranged a ceremony at Pano Aqil on Thursday to distribute prizes among farmers through a lucky draw.

ENGRO Fertilizers Sukkur Zone Manager Amir Ghaffor was the chief guest while Area Manager Adnan Zahir Shah, District Manager Ghazanfar Channa, Ashfaq Ahmed, Haji Karim Bux and Jagat Lal were the other distinguished guests.

The growers and landlords from Sukkur Zone attended the ceremony. Muhammad Panah of Pano Aqil got a tractor’s key through lucky draw, while Khadim Hussain, Nadeem Ahmed, Ghulam Sarwar got motorcycles. Similarly, Sadiq Ali, Muhammad Alam, Khurram Shahzad received power generators.

Addressing the gathering ENGRO Fertilizer Zonal Manager Aamir Ghaffoor said that ENGRO was providing better facilities to the farmers and was also promoting research for developing new breeds of crops by using the latest technology.