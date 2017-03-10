KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Engineer Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rahman has hailed the judicial decisions on the sale of liquor and blasphemous content on social media and internet websites. In a statement issued here on Thursday, the JI leader hoped that the decisions would not only ensure justice in the society but also reflected aspirations of the entire nation.

He made it clear that JI would not tolerate any attempt from any segment of the society to get the developments reversed and warned that the party workers would show firmness of their faith and would not hesitate from giving any sacrifice if such a situation arose.

He said that earlier, the Sindh High Court (SHC) had placed a ban on the sale of liquor, but some miscreants had approached the apex court and got it declared null and void.

Praising the role of minorities, he said they came forward and foiled the conspiracy hatched by the miscreants.

Regarding the appearance of blasphemous content on internet, Naeem said that the judiciary did right by taking notice of criminal negligence of the government over such a sensitive matter. He expressed the fear that some anti-Islam influential elements would attempt to rollback the recent positive developments, particularly the one related to the observation made by Islamabad High Court (IHC) about blasphemous content on internet, but warned that any such attempt would be foiled no matter what it cost.

He demanded the government to mend its ways and get blasphemous content off the internet.