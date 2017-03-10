KARACHI - Sindh IGP AD Khawaja has directed that foolproof security be provided to the staff engaged in administering anti-polio drops to the children across the province.

The IGP has ordered all station house officers (SHOs) to provide foolproof security to the polio teams.

He, particularly, asked the SHOs posted in sensitive localities to enhance the security level and deploy police commandos in order to avert any untoward incident.

“There should be multiple security layers for the polio teams, particularly in sensitive localities,” Khawaja directed.

He further said that special branch policemen and commandos would together provide security to the polio teams.

Moreover, the IGP also stressed that during the time of campaign, the whole area must be made secure to prevent militants from infiltrating. He also ordered to enhance intelligence sharing, police patrolling and routine checking, particularly during the campaign. He directed the police high-ups to facilitate the policemen deployed for the security of polio teams. It is worth mentioning here that numerous threats exist to the ongoing polio campaign.

The level of threats has gone up following the recent incidents of terrorism across the country.

Police and other security agencies remain on a high alert following the threats and have intensified security at public places including schools, colleges, universities, hospitals, parks, shopping centers, shrines and other crowded places where terrorists may attempt to achieve their illegitimate goals.

It is pertinent to mention here that a number of policemen and polio workers have so far been killed in different attacks in different parts of the city so far.

Recently, seven police personnel were killed in Orangi Town during the polio drive.

Police officials believe that the terrorist activities pointed out the existence of militant groups in the city, while the security agencies have pointed towards the arrival of militants in the city, with plans to carry out terrorist activities.

Brother and wife of

Ch Aslam Khan’s driver held

Meanwhile, the law-enforcement agencies raided the house of slain SP Chaudhry Aslam Khan’s driver, Kamran and arrested his wife and brother. According to details, law-enforcement personnel raided the house of Kamran located in North Karachi and picked up Kamran’s wife and brother.

It is worth mentioning here that CTD had arrested four members of a sectarian outfit a few days back, and during the course of investigation they disclosed that SP Khan’s driver-cum-guard Kamran took 50 million rupees and facilitated the militants in carrying out the blast at SP Khan’s house in 2011.

Kamran later died along with SP Khan in a suicide attack in 2014. Sources privy to the matter revealed that Kamran’s two brothers got jobs in police department.

Nipper Police claimed to have gunned down two street criminals in an alleged encounter here on Thursday.

Police said that gunmen were robbing the pedestrians when policemen on routine patrolling saw them and asked them to surrender. “The bandits tried to flee and resorted to firing on police party,” a police official said, and added, “Resultantly police retaliated and during an exchange of fire both street criminals died on the spot. Police claimed to have recovered looted valuables and weapons from them.

Later the bodies were shifted to a morgue at Civil Hospital.