Kandhkot: Kashmore Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested three criminals during raids in katcha area of Karampur and its surroundings.

Addressing a press conference, Senior Superintendent of Police Dr Samiullah Soomro said that a police team, led by Station House Officer Abdul Haque Qureshi, conducted raids in Jamal area of Karampur and apprehended three persons, Sharbat Banglani, Mureed Ahmed and Sodho. Soomro said that all three of them were involved in several heinous crimes such as robberies, thefts, bike snatching and other crimes. He added that crackdown against criminals has been launched across the Kashmore district, especially in katcha areas. He further said that it was the responsibility of police to protect lives and properties of citizens, and that all resources would be used to root out crimes from the district.