KARACHI: Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar has asked the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to transfer six civic agencies & services, Solid Waste Management, Karachi Water & Sewerage Board, Building Control Authority, Karachi Development Authority, Master Plan Development & Town Planning and Urban Transport & Mass Transit to Karachi Metropolitan Corporation due to their local municipal nature, in exercise of the powers conferred to the government by section74(b) of the Sindh Local Government Act 2013. This he stated in a letter sent to the Chief Minister Sindh. He said the section 74(b) of the SLGA 2013 provides - Section 74: Transfer of functions from council to government and vice versa. Notwithstanding anything contained in any other law for the time being in force, Government may: (b) Transfer the management and control of any institution or service maintained by government to a council,” therefore the Chief Minister Sindh is requested to approve the proposed transfer of above civic agencies to KMC.