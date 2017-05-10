KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah says the copy culture in the education system is like termite, which is eating into vitals of the system.

Talking to the media during his surprise visit to examination centres at the Islamia College and Aisha Bawani College where intermediate examinations are being conducted, Murad said the copy culture had to be eliminated by improving the overall education system right from the primary level to the higher secondary level. He was accompanied by University and Boards Secretary Naveed Shaikh and Board Chairman Professor Inam.

The chief minister started his visit from the Islamia College where he went to every classroom and talked to students taking the examination. He said that use of unfair means in examinations would destroy the future generation. “I am taking stern measures to stop cheating in examinations and for this purpose I need support of parents, teachers, examiners and the civil society,” he said.

Shah showed his disapproval when he saw a cell phone in the hands of an invigilator during his visit to an examination centre at the Islamia College and directed University and Boards Secretary Naveed Shaikh to issue a circular, informing all education boards that no invigilator, supervisor or outsider would be allowed cell phones inside the examination centres. He said that strict action would be taken against those violating the directive.

Later, the chief minister went to Aisha Bawani College and visited all classes where examination was in progress. He asked the students if they were given question papers on time and how was their preparation for the exams. “I don’t want to disturb you during your exams, but I would like to say just one thing: work hard and pass your examination without any illegal support,” he said.

Shah snubbed an assistant commissioner who had a cell phone in his hand and told him that cell phones were not allowed inside the examination halls. He said these instructions were not only for students and teachers, but for all those who visit or supervise the centres. He said that he had left his cell phone in his vehicle before coming to the examination centre.

In a related development, Sindh Minister for Education and Literacy Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar paid surprise visits to the Government City College, Gulberg and Government Commerce College near PIDC as part of government’s efforts to curb cheating during examinations.

During his visits, he found dozens of students in possession of smart phones. He took these phones from the students and handed them over to their invigilators. He said that if any student was found in possession of a cell phone inside the examination centre in future, his phone would be confiscated. He inspected various examination halls and advised students not to indulge in cheating.