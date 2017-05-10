Karachi - Inspector General of Sindh Police (IGP) Allah Dino Khawaja on Tuesday directed the concerned police officials to arrest the rapists of a young girl. According to details, an ill-fated girl of around 13 years old used to work as a maid at a house located in Malir Cant where some men subjected her to rape.

The girl, hailing from Kandhkot, interior Sindh, was sent back home after being raped by the culprits. When the girl reached home, her parents got her medical examination and lodged an FIR against Rahib Sohrani, Saqib Ali, Mahzab Ali, Khan Muhammad, Shan Amanullah, Sheraz and Apno Rahib.

The accused, who also belong to interior Sindh, managed to flee after registration of the case.

Police officials said that the gang rape case had been registered at Kandhkot police station and the area police, in coordination with the Karachi police, had also constituted teams for the arrest of culprits.

Young man commits suicide

Meanwhile, a young man hanged himself to death here in the limits of Iqbal Market police station. Police said that 25-year-old Baber Anees, resident of Orangi Town, hanged himself with the ceiling fan at his home to end his life after prolonged financial crisis.

Police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for autopsy and later handed it over to the family. The deceased, who was residing with his father, was jobless for months, which resultantly led to the suicide.

31 suspects rounded up

Similarly, police, in various raids and operations being conducted as part of the Karachi operation, have claimed to have arrested over 31 anti-social elements besides recovering weapons and narcotics from their possession.

Police said that those arrested included street criminals, bandits, absconders, drug peddlers and others.

Police have started the investigation.

50 houses, two marriage

halls razed to ground

The Anti-Encroachment Cell on Tuesday bulldozed over 50 houses and two marriage halls in Surjani Town after the locals put up resistance for hours.

Police said that a team of Anti- Encroachment Cell rushed went to the locality to evacuate the illegally occupied land when the residents staged a protest by pelting members of the team with stones. Police said that the operation against illegally built houses and marriage halls could get underway after around three hours of long skirmish with the locals ended.

Police also arrested five persons allegedly involved in violent protests. However, no case had been registered till the filing of this story while the drive against encroachments was also continuing.

30, 000 liters of smuggled

Iranian diesel seized

In another development, the Anti-Smuggling Preventive Cell of Pakistan Customs on Tuesday foiled a ‘smuggling bid’ in Karachi.

According to Customs spokesperson, Customs officials were able to foil a smuggling bid, in collaboration with the paramilitary force - Rangers.

“The Customs officials, with the assistance of Rangers, raided a place near the Super Highway, and recovered nearly 30, 000 liters of smuggled Iranian diesel,” the spokesperson said, and added that the diesel had been dumped near Super Highway and was to be smuggled or supplied within the city.

However, no arrest had been made while further investigation was underway.

This is not the first time when Customs have foiled a smuggling bid of Iranian oil in Karachi as earlier several agencies, including Pakistan Coast Guard, Customs, Rangers and police have seized Iranian petrol and diesel in huge quantities, but the smugglers remained busy in the business despite the crackdown by security forces.