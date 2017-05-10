DADU - Police have arrested a man who allegedly strangled his 18-year-old wife over a domestic row in Fareedabad Town near Taluka Mehar, 56 kilometres from here, last week.

According to the police, Sikander Ali had married Shahzadi about five months ago.

The couple developed differences soon after their marriage and started quarrelling. On Thursday night, they had an argument again and the man allegedly strangled the girl with a power cable. Police have registered a case and arrested the accused.