JACOBABAD - A seven years old boy identified as Abbas Aarbani was crushed to death by a tractor-trolley in Pechoha village in the limits of Sadar Police Station on Tuesday. The tractor driver fled the scene after the accident, leaving his vehicle at the scene. The area police shifted the body of the deceased to the Civil Hospital in Jacobabad for a post-mortem examination and handed it over to his family later. Police had not registered a case or arrested the tractor driver until Tuesday evening when this report was filed.

Separately, Civil Line Police found a tortured body of an aged man near Circuit House, Jacobabad.

The police sent the body to Civil Hospital where the deceased was identified as Afzal Khan. However, the police handed over the body to Edhi volunteers for burial.