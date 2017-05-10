KARACHI - Chairman DMC East Moeed Anwar has directed the officials concerned that special lighting arrangements be made in graveyards on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat.

He said this while reviewing ongoing work of lighting, cleaning and other arrangements at Essa Nagri Graveyard along with UC 20 Chairman Baloch Khan Gabol and others officials, said a statement on Tuesday. He directed the staffers to complete cleaning, lighting, fumigation, cutting of bushes in the graveyards ahead of the holy night.

Senior Director Solid Waste Management Iqbal Ahmed, Director Parks Shabahat and others were also present.