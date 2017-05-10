KARACHI - An alleged officer of paramilitary troops and some rogue students beat up professors and damaged the college principal’s car in two separate incidents here on Tuesday. According to details, an officer of paramilitary troops went to Premier College to help out the students taking exams.

Talking to The Nation, Principal of the College Professor Ahsan Khursheed revealed that a man in plainclothes, and posing himself as an inspector of the paramilitary force, entered the examination hall and forcibly provided the cheating stuff to the students.

“When professors and other staff members tried to restrain him, the inspector started beating them,” he added. Professor Khursheed said that Inspector Kamran physically tortured many people, including professors. “However, later police deployed at the center and students managed to catch him and hand him over to the police,” he added. Professor Khursheed said that although the college administration had lodged a complaint with the police station, police was yet to register the FIR against Kamran. The concerned police officials declined to pick up the phone when contacted for comments while sources privy to the matter revealed that heavy contingents of paramilitary troops rushed to the police station when college administration went to lodge a complaint against the inspector. Similarly, in another incident at Government College for Education, located in FB Area, students ransacked the car of college principal when the administration declined to allow them to take their mobile phones into the examination center.

Police said that car of Principal Sohailur Rehman Ghori was damaged by several students when the administration refused to allow them to take their mobile phones into the centre.

It is worth mentioning here Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has strictly directed police to take action against the cheating mafia across the province. Murad has also directed the counter terrorism department to take action against the mafias involved in the use of unfair means.

The CM himself visited the examination centers and vowed to continue the drive against the mafias.