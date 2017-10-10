KARACHI - The Awami National Party (ANP) held a demonstration at Karachi Press Club (KPC) on Monday and demanded the federal government to speed up efforts for the merger of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) before the general elections in 2018.

The participants were carrying party flags, placards and banners in their hands, inscribed with various slogans. They also raised slogans against the federal government for delaying the implementation of FATA reforms.

Addressing the participants, Younus Khan Bonari of ANP said that the people of tribal areas had decided in favour of merger of FATA with KP, and the present government should show some mercy by abolishing the Frontier Crimes Regulation (FCR).

He said that some elements were exploiting the issue of FATA-KP merger for their political gains, “But ANP is struggling for the due rights of people of the tribal areas,” the ANP leader said, and added that some people residing in Islamabad believed that FATA was not the part of Pakistan, but they had forgotten that after the formation of country the tribal areas remained part of Pakistan.

He said time had come that the tribal areas should be merged with KP for the betterment of the province as well as of tribal people.