Karachi - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has warned the federal and provincial governments against resorting to pre-poll rigging in NA-4 Peshawar by-election, adding that any such attempt would be vehemently resisted. He was presiding over a meeting here at Bilawal House on Monday. The meeting was attended by PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) President Humayoon Khan, General Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi and PPP candidate from NA-4 Asad Gulzar Khan.

Asad Gulzar Khan briefed the PPP chairman about situation in his constituency. Bilawal said that time of anti-PPP forces and groups would be over on October 26, the day on which votes are to be polled.

He urged the PPP supporters in KP to work hard for ensuring the victory of Asad Gulzar Khan in the by-election.

The PPP chairman further said that relation between Pakhtuns and PPP was based on loyalty, and this would continue to thrive.