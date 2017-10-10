KARACHI - Karachiites faced another hot day on Monday, as 38 degrees centigrade maximum temperature has been reported in the port city. The Met official said that the heat wave in the city is expected to persist more three days till Thursday. The temperature is expected to increase on Tuesday and Wednesday as 40 to 41 degrees Centigrade but the temperature might be deceasing from Friday. The Met Office on Monday forecast more hot and dry weather on Tuesday (today) as compare to yesterday for Karachi.

The maximum temperature recorded in the metropolis on Sunday was 38 degrees Centigrade whereas the minimum was 32 degrees Centigrade. Maximum humidity on Monday morning was recorded as 72 percent while minimum recorded in a day as 35 percent in the evening hours. Expecting the humidity level to increase in Karachi over the next few days, the Metrological department advised the citizens to take extra-precautionary steps by avoiding the sun during peak hours.