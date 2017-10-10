SHIKARPUR - Speaking at meet the press programme, held at Shikarpur Press Club on Monday, Agha Siraj Khan Durrani, Sindh Assembly speaker, said that Imran Khan was not a Pathan and did not belong to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“He is a Niazi and belongs to Mianwali, which lies in Punjab,” he added.

“Imran is destroying the traditions of Sindh with the support of some local politicians. We [Sindhis] have 5,000 years old traditions and we respect them, especially those concerning women. But Imran uses derogatory language against PPP leadership, which is unbearable for the party workers,” he said, and added, “Hence first of all he [Imran] should learn traditions of the province.”

Durrani further said that Pervez Musharraf had made a lame excuse of his illness to run away from the country. “TV footages show that he was absolutely alright, and had no problem whatsoever,” Sindh Assembly speaker said, and added, “If he has the courage then he should return to Pakistan to face the cases against him.”

He strongly criticised Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for making a one-day trip to Sindh, and said that locals were forced to attend the public gathering.:”But people of Sindh felt disappointed when Abbasi only talked about former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in his speech,” he lamented.

Durrani recalled that Nawaz had also made several promises with the people of Sindh during his visits to the province, but the latter felt dejected when his announcements proved to be mere hollow slogans.

Regarding former prime minister’s query to all and sundry, “Mujhey Kiyun Nikala,” (why was I kicked out?), the speaker advised him to confirm from his counsel.

Replying to a question about the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), he said that Pervez Musharraf had founded NAB for his ulterior motives. “However, the newly posted chairman is honest and he hopes that he will discharge his duties with honesty and by keeping in view betterment of people of Pakistan,” he expressed optimism.

Replying to another question, Durrani said that Rangers and police had played their roles in maintaining law and order situation in Karachi.

Answering another question about Sindhi Pathan Youth, he said that more than 0.8 million Pathans had been living in Sindh for a long period of time, and in this connection he had founded Sindhi Pathan Youth to resolve outstanding problems of Pathan youth living in the province.

Taking notice of poor state of cleanliness at Shikarpur Press Club, the speaker summoned Chief Municipal Officer (CMO) Shikarpur and also phoned MC Shikarpur Chairman Sunni Sanjrani and strictly directed them to release all outstanding salaries to the MC staff.

Deputy Commissioner Shikarpur, Syed Hassan Raza Shah, Zulfikar Ali Kamario, the General Secretary Shikarpur, Zulfikar Dahar, Eijaz Ali Shah Mushwani, the chairman Zakat & Usher and others were also present on the occasion.