KARACHI - Thalassemia has been controlled across the world because of proactive actions of their governments and lawmakers except Pakistan which is quite unfortunate. Former senator Abdul Haseeb Khan expressed these views while addressing a press conference at Karachi Press Club (KPC) here on Monday.

Sharing the detail of the Thalassemia Act 2013, he informed that one page bill was moved in National Assembly on October 19, 2004 which could not fetch the attention of parliamentarians. It took parliament five years to discuss this simple bill and finally it was placed at National assembly session on April 14, 2009 but was opposed by the Federal Health Minister. “It is quite surprising and shocking for the undersigned to see the lack of interest of Federal Minister Health up to the extent whereby he opposed this bill instead of encouraging and paving the way for its implementation as he is the prime authority to look after health issues of the country,” he added, Haseeb Khan said: “I tried my best to get the bill approved from National Assembly, considering the importance of prevention of birth of children with Thalassemia major disease.” He said that upon taking oath as Senator, I moved a private bill to control Thalassemia on May 28, 2010 for which I organised a conference on April 28, 2012 of 51 stake-holders of the country and forwarded the amended draft of the bill to Sindh government.

A summary was moved to Chief Minister of Sindh and Governor of Sindh to accord approval of the bill. An ordinance was issued by Governor Sindh on May 19th 2013 and finally Thalassemia Act 2013 was approved by Provincial Assembly on September 19, 2013 and assented to by the Governor of Sindh on November 05, 2013.

He said that it took four years to frame rules for implementation of law (2013 to 2017). Now a legal declaration is to be given in writing on the prescribed form by the bride, groom and wali of bride to the registered Nikkah Khawah/Khateeb. Deviation from the above will render, the concerned functionary for disciplinary action. On the occasion, Khan thanked the Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Qaim Ali Shah for his valuable support in framing the law, Minister of Health Dr Sikandar Ali Mandhro and Local Government for implementation of law.