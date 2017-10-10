KARACHI - Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) delegation, led by MNA Ali Raza Abidi and Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) delegation, led by Mohammad Raza and Syed Qamar, called on Allama Hassan Zafar Naqvi at the Baghdadi police station on Monday to express solidarity with the Jail Bharo Tehreek.

Allama Syed Hassan Zafar had volunteered himself for arrest in protest against the illegal detention of many Shia Muslims across Pakistan. MQM and PSP delegations, in their separate meetings, assured their all-out support to Naqvi, and said they opposed violation of fundamental human rights. They said they supported Naqvi and all those who were offering their arrests to demand immediate release of illegally detained Shias.

They lamented that enforced disappearances of Shia citizens had made lives of their families miserable because they were dependents on them.

They urged that those members of the community, who had been picked up by the authorities, should be produced in courts for trial or they must be released without any delay.

Naqvi thanked them for their show of support and solidarity and vowed that he would continue the Jail Bharo Tehreek till the release of all missing Shias.