KARACHI - The Secretary General of Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Raza Haroon has expressed grave concern over the deteriorating state of education and apathetic attitude of the federal and provincial governments.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he said unfortunately the rulers had utterly failed to rise above their personal and party interests. “Educational policy had been formulated in different eras, especially in 1998 and 2010, but none were implemented,” he lamented.

“In 1998 it was decided that four percent of the GDP would be allocated for education, but unfortunately none of the previous governments implemented this,” he regretted.

PSP leader further stated that recent reports had suggested that situation in education sector was worse while that in educational institutions worst. “Recently Sindh Chief Minister has also acknowledged the failure of his government in improving the state of education in the province,” he recalled.

Haroon reminded that Pakistan is blessed with experienced educationists, who are eager to provide their services.

“Education and health must be above from all sorts of politics,” he emphasised, and added, “Educational policy should be formulated both at federal and provincial levels by combining all previous policies and by taking all stakeholders on board.”

“Education emergency should be declared nationwide, especially in Sindh,” he advised.

PSP leader stressed the need for prioritizing the nation building by uplifting the educational system and institutions.

He said that the world had realised that nations must invest in human capital in order to develop, which means that the new generation must be equipped with knowledge and skills, thus enabling them to play their due role in global economic system.