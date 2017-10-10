KARACHI - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz MPA Sorath Thebo on Monday submitted a resolution in the provincial assembly demanding Sindh government to immediately arrest culprit involved in attacking women in separate parts of Karachi.

Sorath Thebo submitted the resolution to Secretary Sindh Assembly GM Umar Farooq at the provincial assembly secretariat on Monday afternoon.

The resolution stated that this house condemns series of stabbing incidents in Karachi where a motorcycle rider attacked more than 10 passerby women with a sharp object.

This act is causing a sense of insecurity, fear and harassment amongst female residents of the area as the culprit is still at large. This House demands from the provincial government to put its all efforts to arrest culprits and give him an exemplary punishment.

Talking to media, Sorath Thebo said that the culprit involved in attacking women had so far injured thirteen women but unfortunately police is unable to nab the culprit.

“This government is incapable to nab the culprit and even the IG Sindh who is now independent of pressures is unable to perform in this scenario,” she said.

She said that the government should consider attacks against women as a serious offence and should take concrete steps to ensure safety and security of women.

“If the government is incapable to cop up with such incidents then the women of the city would turn out in large numbers on Karachi roads to protest against their incapability,” he said.

She further said that the government is announcing Rs 0.5 million bounty for those assisting in arrest of the culprit but is doing nothing to arrest the culprit themselves. “The people of the city are not impressed with such tactics and have announced to give Rs 1 million to the government over his arrest.”