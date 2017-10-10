KARACHI - Muhammad Ali Jinnah University President Prof Dr Zubair Shaikh said although the trended of book reading on internet is at increasing side presently, but the value of published book cannot be ignored in any way. One can kept his purchased book in shelf for a long time but when he needs to know something about a particular issue he has no option except to read that book.

He expressed these views at inauguration of a two days book fair at MA Jinnah University, Karachi campus on Monday. Dean, Faculty of Life Sciences, Prof Dr Kamran Azim, Associate Dean, Business Administration Dr Shujaat Mubarak and head of Library, Humera Naz were also present on this occasion.

He said that after the success of information technology revolution book reading trend is continuously on decline due to increasing use of computer, mobile phones and television, in this situation it is responsibility of our teachers to guide their students towards book reading habit.

He said that most of the information we receive through social media or other means were unreliable but when we read a book we may know real facts and analysis of the facts. Dr Zubair Shaikh said that one cannot know real issues of a particular matter without reading books.

He said we may improve our knowledge, way of thinking and communication skill by developing our reading habits. He asked the students to participate in extra curriculum activities but without disturbing their educational activities.