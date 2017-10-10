KARACHI - Four among two cops were booked for their alleged involvement in a kidnapping for ransom case here on Monday.

The cops and their accomplices are accused of being involved in a kidnapping of a citizen namely Asad Abbas. Police officials said that the accused persons had kidnapped a citizen and demanded ransom from his family for his safe release and warned the family of dire consequences if they failed to provide the ransom or approach the police.

Baloch Colony police registered an FIR No 185/17 against head constable Pervez, SSP East staff member Noman and their accomplices. Police officials said that head constable Pervez and one of his companions Amir have been arrested while the police was looking for others.

Police officials said that the accused cops were running a special party and were involved in criminal activities. The victim was recovered from Ferozabad police station. SHO Baloch Colony Abdullah Bhutto said that the police had registered a kidnapping case on behalf of victim’s brother Wajahat Hussain who in his recorded statement told the police that his brother was kidnapped from Phase I, Defence on October 4 by a police personnel on a police mobile and the kidnappers has demanded Rs2 million ransom money.

On the other hand, Ferozabad SHO Shahzad Ilyas said that the accused cops had brought a victim to his police station saying that the victim had cheated them while providing bounced cheques.

“I found a victim innocent when I questioned him,” he said. The victim narrated the whole story. “I then approached the Baloch Colony SHO who confirmed the registration of kidnapping case.” The officer said that he later released the accused and handed the victim and a case to Baloch Colony police.

13 ACCUSED ARRESTED

Law enforcement agencies claimed to have arrested at least 13 accused persons in various raids and operations carried out in different parts of the city.

According to the details, rangers claimed to have arrested some seven accused persons involved different sort of criminal activities. The accused persons arrested were including four illegal dealers of fuel involved in the smuggling oil business from Iran to Pakistan from the remits of Gadap police station. two more accused persons were arrested from Baghdai locality of Lyari.

The accused persons arrested were involved in narcotic business while rangers also arrested fake currency dealer from Shairshah. Rangers claimed to have recovered fuel, narcotics and fake currency while handed over the accused persons to custom and police for further legal actions.

On the other side, police arrested some six accused persons involved in different sort of criminal activities while recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession. Police said that the accused persons arrested from different areas of the city and wanted to the police in different criminal activities. Police claimed to have recovered weapons and narcotics from the possession culprits while registered cases against the accused persons.

Police said that the accused persons were involved in different sort of criminal activities such a street crimes, drug paddling and other criminal activities.