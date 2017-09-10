HYDERABAD - Two persons were killed in separate road accidents while body of a girl was found along the highway here Saturday.

According to Hatri police, an unidentified girl's body with her throat slit was found near the Bypass road. The corpse was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for the postmortem. The police said her throat was slit with a sharp object which instantly took her life. The police are yet to register an FIR of the incident as the victim's identity is still not known. Separately, an elderly man identified as 55 years old Mumtaz Nazir was hit and trampled by a passenger train while crossing the railway track near GOR colony. The dead body was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital and later handed over to the family. The police told that the deceased was a resident of Bangali colony. Meanwhile in another accident on the Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway, a middle aged man, Asghar Gabol Baloch, lost his life and 5 other persons were injured. According to the Motorway police, a goods transport van overturned on the highway near Thana Bula Khan area.