KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in an unprecedented move has approved a scheme to turn the affectees of Thar Coal Mining project as beneficiaries of the project by giving them share for next 30 years.

He approved this scheme while presiding over a meeting here at CM House today. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon, Chairman P&D Mohammad Waseem, Principal Secretary to CM Sohail Rajput, Secretary Finance Hassan Naqvi and others.

The chief minister said with the establishment of Thar Coal Mining project around 1700 villagers of the area of Thar Coal Bloc-II have been affected. “We have already managed to provide them shelter, a house to each affected family with all the basic facilities of education, health, water and sanitation,” he said and added a mosque and a temple are also being constructed there.

The chief minister said that on the directives of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari the affectees of people of the area must have their ownership in the project in the shape of shares. “The provincial government would dilute its share to be given to the affected people,” he said.

Murad said that each family (affected) would receive at least Rs100,000 share each year and the amount would be kept on increasing. “We have provided jobs to the affected families in the Sindh Enegro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) and even women of the area have been employed there,” he added.

It may be noted that Sindh government owns 54 percent shares in the SECMC. The mining work on the site of Block-II 1 X 1.6 kilometre is the largest mine in the country. The company has removed over burden from the mine over 90-metre deep. It means that 50 percent work has been done.

The Sindh government along with its partner, M/s Engro is going to celebrate completion of 50 percent work on September 12, 2017. The celebration programme would be attended by a large number of investors, national and international notables and bureaucrats. The ceremony would be held in the mine at Block-II.

The chief minister said that by giving shares to the affected people of Coal Mining project, the PPP government in Sindh has made the history. “It is the PPP which is in all intents and purpose is the government of the people, for the people and by the people,” he said.