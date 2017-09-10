DADU - A local court in Mehar town Saturday convicted an accused in a murder case of her sister and sentenced him for life. According to details, court convicted accused Rafique Pirzado in a murder case of his sister and sentenced him for life imprisonment. Accused had killed his sister some years ago and a case was under trial since then.

One dead in accident: A man was killed while his wife sustained injuries when a tractor trolley hit a motorcycle here Saturday. According to details, unfortunate accident took place at Dadu-Larkana road as a result of which a man died on the spot while his wife sustained injuries. The injured woman and the dead body were shifted to the hospital. Police have taken tractor trolley into custody and started further investigation.