KARACHI - Nearly half of a dozen suspects were apprehended during a raid in Gulistan-e-Jauhar area, here on Saturday.

The officials concerned did not admit the arrests. However, it has been reported that a raid was conducted at a seminary in Habib Society located in Gulistan-e-Jauhar over the possible presence of the suspected militants of the banned outfit. The suspects were later shifted to undisclosed location for further questioning. It was further reported that the no arms and ammunition was recovered from their possession while a laptop and some material was reportedly recovered in the raid.