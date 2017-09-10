LARKANA - One person was killed while another was seriously injured in firing outside sessions court here on Saturday. Police arrested one culprit while the other managed to flee. Police said two armed men sprayed bullets at their opponents outside the court. One person was killed in the firing while another was critically injured. The police arrested one attacker while another managed to flee from the scene. The body and injured were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities. The police after registering a case into the incident started raids to arrest the culprit at large.