MIRPURKHAS - Mirpurkhas police is ready to dispose of a sodomy case under the pressure from a close aide of ex provincial minister for agriculture. Around a month ago, Sultan, son of Karamdin, Jabbar, son of Mehdi Binjaro, and Gull Hassan had forcibly committed the beastly act with Arshad, 16, son of Muhammad Yaseen, of village Malik Nizamuddin, deh 381, taluka Shujaabad on Feb 27, 2017. Later the culprits harassed the victim and hurled at him threats of dire consequences in case he informed anyone about the offence.

Since the accused were also residents of the same village, the boy did not have the courage to tell to anybody what had transpired with him. However, after some days, he told his mother Lateefan about the incident, who approached Mirwah Gorchani police. But the police did not pay any attention. She then approached SSP Mirpurkhas, and on his directives medical check up of the boy was done in the rural health centre of Mirwah Gorchani.

However, police’s conduct towards her still did not change. Feeling desperate, Lateefan then went to District and Sessions Court, Mirpurkhas, which ordered the concerned police to register the case. On March 15, 2017, at last the was registered under section 377, 506(ii), 504 and 34 PPC.

Sources told this scribe that the accused succeeded in obtaining the bail before arrest due to their connections with the close friend of a former provincial minister. This further emboldened the rapists, who again started harassing the boy and his mother, asking them to withdraw the case or otherwise get ready to face the music. Sources further said that supporters of the accused used their political influence and forced senior police officers to dispose of the case.

Meanwhile, a civil judge and judicial magistrate of Kot Ghulam Muhammad summoned the complainant, Lateefan, on Monday, where Mirwah Gorchani SHO Noor Muhammad Shar told them that after registration of the case he conducted investigation impartially and submitted the report to high-ups.

He confirmed that the accused bad a reputation in the area. Lateefan, talking to media persons, said that although the culprits were using their political influence, she was struggling for justice and prayed to Allah for justice and punishment to the accused. She appealed to chief minister, Governor, Sindh IGP AD Khawaja, DIG Mirpurkhas Javed Alam Odho and other authorities to provide her justice and protection to her family.