KARACHI - Law enforcement agencies claimed to have gunned down a bandit in an alleged encounter while arrested at least 15 suspects including the militants of political wing and outlawed organizations. Shah Latif police shot dead a bandit in an alleged encounter while recovered weapons and snatched motorbike from the possession of accused person. Police said that the police on routine patrolling signaled a suspicious motorbike to stop but gunmen ridding on a motorbike resorted firing to avoid arrest. Police also retaliated left a bandit wounded while his comrade managed to flee. Police shifted the wounded gunman to the hospital where he succumbed to his injures.

Police shifted the body to morgue for identification after autopsy.

Meanwhile, rangers claimed to have arrested at least eight suspects in various raids and operations in different parts of the city. Rangers spokesperson said that the militants arrested were including three associated with Muttahida Qaumi Movement London militant wing and two associated with banded militant outfits. The arrested accused persons were nabbed in different raids carried out in Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Shah Latif localities. The arrested accused persons associated with MQM London were including Asghar aka Mama, Ilyas Hussaini and Shah Faisal aka Rampuri. Rangers said that the accused persons were involved in target killing and extortion. Two others militants associated with Al-Qaeda Subcontinent have also been arrested including Qasim and Manzoor Alam. Accused persons were involved in terrorism and also weapon smuggling. Rangers also arrested three accused persons including Kareemzada, Kamran and Shakir from Site area. The accused persons were also involved in the weapons smuggling and street crimes. On the other side, Crime Branch II, police on a tip off arrested two MQM militants including Shoaib and Ali. Police said that the accused persons were involved in target killings while police recovered weapons from their possession. On the other side, Saudabad, Pak Colony, Boat Basin, FB Industrial area and Mubina Town police arrested six illegal immigrants. end