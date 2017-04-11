KARACHI - Pakistan’s constitution still awaits full implementation, as the vested interests do not want its implementation in letter and spirit as well as welfare of the downtrodden masses, said Pasban e Pakistan President Altaf Shakoor here on Monday.

In a statement issued in connection with the Constitution Day, he said 44 years had passed since the passage of the constitution of 1973, but still there were many articles in the document that were still to be implemented in letter and spirit.

Altaf regretted that although the constitution had already undergone amendments several times, but the destiny of ordinary Pakistanis was yet to change.

He accused the corrupt politicians and feudal lords of acting as main hurdles in the true implementation of the constitution.

Pasban president noted it was unfortunate that the regime itself was not implementing many court orders, which, he said, amounted to contempt of judiciary. He further said that many crucial judicial decisions were easily overlooked by the powerful ruling elite.

“Until and unless we learn how to respect our courts and their verdicts, how can we uphold law and constitution in this country?” he said, and added, “Corruption and loot of the national resources will stop only when we ensure that the law is supreme in this country.”

Giving more reasons for the show of disrespect to the constitution, he argued that violation of basic rights and liberties of citizens also led to this situation.

Citing the court verdict in Dr Aafia Siddiqui’s case, which still awaits implementation, Altaf said it was an eye opener for all Pakistanis and shed light on how the powerful rulers of the country ignored the judicial decisions.

Pasban president said it was the responsibility of every citizen to ensure that the respect of courts and judges was maintained by the rulers. “They should also ensure that verdicts of the courts are implemented without delay so that Pakistanis could be made a law abiding nation,” he emphasised.

He stressed that articles of the constitution dealing with the fundamental rights of citizens, including health and education, should be strictly implemented. “Instead the honourable courts should themselves take notice why the fundamental rights of the citizens are not respected by the sitting regimes,” he concluded.