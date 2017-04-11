Karachi - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the ongoing development works of Rs10 billion launched in the city would be completed by the end of May, but the emergence of encroachments on the newly constructed roads is quite disappointing and pathetic. “These must be removed on a war footing because these are causing traffic jams and defacing beauty of the new roads.” This he said while presiding over a meeting held to review progress on schemes started under the Karachi Package.

The meeting was attended by Local Government Minister Jam Khan Shoro, Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon, Principal Secretary to CM Naveed Kamran Baloch, Chairman P&D M. Waseem, Secretary Local government Ramzan Awan, DIG Traffic Asif Sheikh, PD Karachi Package Niaz Soomro and Chief Engineer Khalid Masroor and others. The chief secretary pointed out that on most of the roads, such a Tariq Road, Khalid Bin Waleed Road and Clifton, showroom owners had again started parking their vehicles. “They are causing traffic congestion and defacing the beauty of the newly developed projects,” he added. The chief minister directed DIG traffic Asif Sheikh to issue tickets to owners of these vehicles and let them clear their vehicles from the court. “Enough is enough- I don’t want to discuss the things which have already been decided,” he said, and directed the DIG to show him results.

The chief minister pointed out that he had reports that most of the shopping malls at Tariq Road, Gulshan-i-Iqbal, University Road and Clifton had parking spaces, but they have turned them into their godowns. “I want you to go and convert their godowns into parking areas again and report to me,” he directed commissioner Karachi Aijaz Ali Khan.

PD Karachi Package Niaz Soomro, briefing the chief minister, said that work on the upgradation of Pipri Filter Plant of Rs900 million had been completed 40 percent. “Once the civil work is completed, the mechanical work would be done at the earliest,” he informed.

The chief minister was told that the construction of Rs884.231 million University Road from Hassan square to Nipa had been completed 55 percent, while work on the road from NED to Safoora of worth Rs832 million was 44 percent complete. The CM asked reason for the delay. The PD said that a drain along the road had been constructed afresh.

Work on Tariq Road to Shaheed-e-Milat Road to Shahrah-e-Quaideen, launched at a cost of Rs569.820 million, has been completed. The entire road network has been given proper drainage system and storm water drain. Only the newly footpaths are to be painted. The chief minister said that he would inaugurate the road by the end of this week.

The chief minister was told that work on Rs200.68 million Mosmiyat Road was 55 percent complete while progress on the remaining portion of Hub River road was 57 percent complete and by the 15 of May both the projects would be completed.

The chief minister was told that the progress on Rs912.245 million Surjani to Madinatul Hikmat Road was 60 percent complete, while the widening of Shahrah-e-Faisal of Rs933.381 million was 42 percent complete. The chief minister expressed his displeasure and said that he had visited the road a number of times but the work was slow.

He ordered that work be done day and night and directed the PD to complete it by May 15.

About Rs119 million remodeling of Baloch Colony flyover, he was informed that 80 percent work had been completed while work on the reconstruction of Drigh Road Colony Flyover of Rs662.599 million was 33 percent complete. Similarly the CM was told that 55 percent work on Rs514.299 million Manzil Pump Flyover had been completed and construction of an underpass at Submarine Chowrangi has started and its progress could only be said to 5 percent.

The chief minister directed the PD to hire extra workforce and do construction work on the roads, flyovers and underpasses day and night. “This is the only way to complete the work within time because I have to give another package worth Rs10 billion for the city in the next financial year,” he said, and directed Local Government Minister Jam Khan Shoro to keep monitoring the quality and progress of the works.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that he is keen to develop Gorakh Hill Station as a tourist resort of international standards for which he has directed to engage an international firm through international tenders.

This he said while presiding over a meeting on Gorakh Hill station here at the CM House.