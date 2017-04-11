KHAIRPUR - A mentally sick girl died after she was burnt alive by rapists at Tharo Shah City on Monday evening.

According to details some people forcibly raped a 14-year-old mentally sick girl, Saima Tunio at Tharo Shah city.

When she cried, the accused torched her with the help of petrol. Resultantly she was seriously injured.

She was shifted to Tharo Shah hospital where during treatment at she expired. According to doctors her 80 percent body was burnt. Tharo Shah Police arrested father of the accused and three women. Meanwhile SSP Naushehro Feroze Pervez Ahmed Chandio taking a serious notice of the incident has constituted a committee comprising DSP Bhirya City and SHO Tharo Shah and asked them to submit the report.

Talking to newsmen, the SSP said that terrorism clauses would be inserted in the FIR. However, police had not registered the FIR till the filing of this story.