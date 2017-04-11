Karachi - PPP Human Rights Cell Central Coordinator Dr Nafisa Shah on Monday expressed grave concern over the disappearance of PPP workers and aides of former President Asif Ali Zardari in the last few days.

Former provincial adviser Nawab Leghari and his cousin Ashfaq Leghari went missing from Islamabad while Ghulam Qadir Marri and his managers Khan Mohammad Mangi, Sajjad Arainan and his driver Mehmoob Khaskheli were picked up from Sindh.

“All signs point to these being cases of ‘enforced disappearances’ and point out the involvement of the federal law enforcement and intelligence agencies which are directly answerable to the ministries under the federal government,” she said in a statement issued from PPP Media Cell.

“The minister for interior therefore has the responsibility to either produce these people before the courts, or to inform the people about their whereabouts and his efforts in their recovery,” said Nafisa.