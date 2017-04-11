KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has demanded the government to stop playing games with the workers of Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM), and make it functional in the larger interests of the country’s economy. PTI leaders were addressing a rally here at the main gate of PSM on Monday.

The rally was held in connection with the upcoming referendum at the mills. PTI central leader MNA Asad Umar, Haleem Adil Sheikh, PTI Azad Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood, PTI Karachi region President Firdous Shamim, MPA Khuram Sher Zaman, Sardar Aziz, Dr Masroor Siyal, Jay Pirkash Okrani, Ali Mirjat and other leaders participated in the rally. Speaking on the occasion, Asad Umar said that due rights were not given to the workers in Pakistan. He accused the government of selling crucial and strategic state-run institutions.

He said that the rally had not been organised to support a party or a leader, “We are here just to support the PSM workers, who are not even able to feed their children due to the non-payment of salaries,” he clarified.

Asad further said that mansions and bungalows of rulers were expanding with each passing day. “But, the poor workers are deprived of two-time meals,” he lamented.

He said the workers of the Pakistan Steel Mills have fought for their rights on roads and streets and braved arrests and police baton charges. “They are still determined to get their due rights,” he said, and added that PTI Chairman Imran Khan was the leader of workers, and “We will not leave the PSM workers alone as we are fighting their case strongly at all available forums.”

PTI Sindh Senior Vice President Haleem Adil Sheikh appealed to the workers to support the Insaf Labour Union in the referendum to be held on Wednesday (April 12) to prove their pro-labor sentiments. He said PTI worker leaders Masroor Siyal and Yaseen Jamiro were arrested and tortured by the police. “They are facing many cases till this date,” he said, and added, “April 12 would be the day of the success of Insaf Labor Union.”

He said that PTI was against the very system that had destroyed the PSM and other state-run industries of Pakistan.

He added that only change of the PSM chairman would not serve the purpose, but all corrupt elements should be ousted and the workers of PSM be allowed to help their mill stand on its own feet. He saluted the unity of labourers and said that April 12 would prove to be the day of their success.

PTI Azad Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood said that he had come here to show solidarity with the Kashmiri workers. “We all have to struggle together as our destination is the same,” he observed.

He said when Kashmir had braved the major earthquake the workers of Pakistan Steel Mills had sent a lot of relief goods to their distressed brethren. He said if you want to realize your rights you should have to support Imran Khan. PTI Karachi region president Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Insaf Labor Union General Secretary Yaseen Jamiro, PTI Sindh vice president Dr Masroor Siyal, Gul Nimroze Khan, Sarbuland Khan and others also spoke on the occasion.