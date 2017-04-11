KARACHI - Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar on Monday asked all the concerned authorities to strictly observe the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and make all possible efforts to save precious lives in the city during the predicted heatwave this summer.

He was presiding over a meeting in KMC building on expected heatwave.

The meeting was also attended by KMC Municipal Commissioner Hanif Mohammad Mirchiwala, district municipal corporations chairmen, Senior Director of Health and Medical Services Dr Mohammad Ali Abbasi, Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Amber Mir, medical superintendents at city’s major government and private hospitals and representatives of KMC, DMCs KW&SB, provincial disaster management authority and other officers.

Welcoming the participants at the meeting, the mayor briefed them about the recently issued heatstroke alert, and stressed that all-out efforts be made to save precious lives in the city.

With permission of the chair, Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Dr Amber Mir, on behalf of the Karachi commissioner, briefed the meeting about the measures being taken in this regard.

She said that Rescue 1299 was functional at the commissioner’s office and it was in constant touch with meteorological office of Karachi.

She added that the arrangements made for the purpose included setting up of heatstroke camps, first response centers with doctors, paramedics and required medicines, and tertiary response in major hospitals.

Wasim said that 12 day care centers would be set up in different KMC hospitals whereas Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and Karachi Institute of Heart Diseases will also facilitate the heatstroke patients round the clock.

He added he would visit these centers to check their performance.

He also issued directives for launching a massive campaign through media in order to inform people about the heatstroke centers, contact numbers and health advisory.

He asked the officials to convey his request through media to all the government and private hospitals that they entertain all heatstroke patients as per their capacities in the event of a heatwave.

He also ordered that city wardens of KMC should also be provided necessary training to deal with heatstroke cases. Wasim advised people to avoid going outside when heat is at its peak: from 11 am to 4pm and strictly follow the health advisory.