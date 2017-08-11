KARACHI - The Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) has announced its Sindh Committee.

An announcement to this effect was made by the president of CPNE Zia Shahid, says an announcement on Thursday.

It said that the approval for the 52-Member Sindh Committee was given by the Standing Committee of the CPNE.

The chief editor of magazine Kiran and Khawateen Digest, Aamir Mahmood has been named as the chairman of the Sindh Committee while chief editor of Daily Mehran Hyderabad, Faqir Manthar Mangro will be the deputy chairman.