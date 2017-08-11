KARACHI - Gunmen shot dead a private security guard in North Nazimabad locality within the limits of Hydri police station on Thursday. Police said that unknown gunmen ridding on a motorbike sprayed bullets at security guard performing during at a bungalow. The guard identified as Ali Bux, 27, sustained bullets wounds and was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where he succumbed to his injures.

Police suspect personal enmity was the motive behind the killing while handed over the body to the family after autopsy. Meanwhile, police claimed to have arrested 123 outlaws in various raids and operation carried out in different parts of the city. Police said that the accused persons arrested in 78 raids and two encounters while police recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession.

Accused persons including a militant, two kidnapers, four bandits, 21 under arms act, 27 drug paddlers, 12 absconders and 56 others were arrested. The accused persons have been booked in different cases while investigation is under way.