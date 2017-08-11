KARACHI - A poster competition was organised by the Department of Social Work and Centre of Excellence for Women Studies, University of Karachi (KU) here on Thursday.

Posters featuring different kinds of national flags were displayed on the occasion.

A pamphlet, bearing messages for the students in connection with 70th birth anniversary of Pakistan, was also issued.

Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman and former city nazim Mustafa Kamal was the chief guest on the occasion.

Lauding the efforts of participating students, PSP chairman said that they must focus on their studies and play their role in nation building since they were the ones who were the country’s future.

He called for creating unity among different segments of the nation so that everyone could play his or her role in the prosperity and development of the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Department of Social Work chairman and Centre of Excellence for Women Studies director Professor Dr Nasreen Aslam Shah said that purpose of the event was to promote the spirit of competition among students, and added such activities polished the skills of students. “Teachers also play a pivotal role in the development of such skills in their students,” she observed.

computer lab inaugurated

A new computer lab adding 25 more computers with latest configuration and multi-media projectors was inaugurated here on Thursday at the DAE-CIT department at Aligarh Institute of Technology (AIT).

The Director Academy and Training Sindh Technical Education and Vocational Training (STEVTA), Engr Liaquat Ali Jamro, was the chief guest on the occasion.