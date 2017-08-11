KARACHI - Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh for Minority Affairs Dr Khatu Mal Jeewan has said that Pakistan belongs to everyone and people of all faiths live in peace. Every year, on August 11, Pakistan officially celebrates the National Minorities Day to honour the services and sacrifices rendered by religious minorities for the country over the years.

This very day also recognises the contribution and sacrifices of minorities in creation of Pakistan and nation-building. This he said while holding a meeting to finalise the programs going to organize on 11 August by Minority Affairs Department.

On this occasion, Dr Khatu Mal Jeewan said that many events, seminars and social gatherings are arranged across the country by members of various religious minorities with national harmony. But It must be recalled that during the PPP government, August 11 was officially declared as National Minorities Day by the former President Asif Ali Zardari in 2009 in line with the historic speech of founder of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah at the Constituent Assembly on August 11, 1947.

Dr Khatu Mal further said that this country is our motherland and it is a duty for all of us to help it to advance and flourish. Minorities in Pakistan have exactly the same rights and responsibilities as other citizens. Dr Khatu Mal said that idea of independent department for minority affairs department was envisaged by Shaheed Benazir Bhutto to pay proper attention on the welfare of minorities and resolving their issues.