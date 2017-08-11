KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah expressing his sorrow and grief over the death of legendary Dr Ruth Katharina said Pakistan‘s Mother Teresa left us for heavenly abode. Her services for ailing humanity, particularly of Leprosy would always be remembered in country golden words, he added.

This he said while talking to the administration of Marie Adelaide Leprosy Center, Sadar he visited yesterday to express his grief on the death of Dr Katharina, the founder of the Centre.

He said that her death has really moved him because she was a source of inspiration for him and others also. Her angel-like personality was a masiha for the Leprosy patients in the country. The soft speaking and a caring person, Dr Katharina dedicated her entire life for fight against Leprosy in Pakistan and before her death she successfully achieved her mission. “Now, we have to carry her mission forward,” he said.

The chief minister visited the corner set up at the Centre to pay her tribute. The chief minister lit the candle for her and paid her a glowing tribute for her services and struggle to eradicate leprosy. “The Sindh government would always remember her services by naming a hospital in her name,” he announced. “May God rest her in the eternal peace,” he prayed.

The chief minister visited the Leprosy Centre and inquired about the health of the patients admitted there. He assured his full support to the Centre, whatever it needs.