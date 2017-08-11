MIRPURKHAS - One person was killed while three others were injured in a road accident in front of Yaseen petrol pump at Kot Ghulam Muhammad on Thursday.

Reports say that a speeding Suzuki van collided with a bike as a result of which Chaudhry Azeem, Chaudhry Mohsin, Chaudhry Zaheer and Ms Nisha sustained injuries.

They were rushed to Civil Hospital where they were provided first aid and then Ch Azeem, who was seriously injured, was referred to LMUH Hyderabad, but he died near Tando Allah Yar.