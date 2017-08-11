KARACHI - The Sindh government has issued the notification revoking the applicability of the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) 1999 in the province. With NAO revoked the relevant powers are now being accorded to Sindh Accountability Agency.

Minister Law Sindh Zia Lanjar says that NAB could take any action in any provincial department anymore. It may be mentioned here that on July 3 the PPP-led provincial government in Sindh had passed a bill to repeal the applicability of the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) 1999 to the province.

The National Accountability Ordinance 1999 Repeal Bill 2017 was introduced by the ruling PPP. It aimed to repeal the applicability of the NAO in departments and autonomous bodies controlled by the provincial government.

The bill drew a strong reaction from a well-prepared opposition, resulting in ruckus on the floor of the Sindh Assembly. However, PPP legislators terming the NAB law a ‘black law’ argued that they were acting within their constitutional right to revoke it and give greater powers to the provincial anti-corruption department.

Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Khawaja Izharul Hassan had opposed the Bill saying it was a violation of Articles 248, 143, 8 and 31 of the Constitution.

Critics allege that the new law is aimed at shielding several powerful individuals from proceedings against corruption.