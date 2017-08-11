KARACHI - The tussle between people’s right to know, owner’s right to earn profit and journalist’s privilege to inform masses takes its toll on the objectivity of a news story.

These were the final comments given by Department of Mass Communication, University of Karachi (KU) Chairperson Professor Dr Seemi Naghmana Tahir at a seminar held here on Thursday under the title, ‘Panama Leaks and Media Objectivity’.

The seminar was presided over by senior teacher Professor Nisar Zuberi while other speakers included renowned journalist Mazhar Abbas, Dr Huma Baqai and Dr Jabbar Khatak.

“The judiciary simply overlooked the sensationalism spread by the media”, said Dr Jabbar Khatak while stating that political gatherings held outside the premises of Judicial Academy and the Supreme Court went unnoticed. Khatak added that irony was that state institutions were at war with each other.

Dr Nisar Zuberi laid emphasis on the need for establishing a forum where complaints could easily be registered against the wrongdoings media houses commit.

On the occasion, Dr Seemi Naghmana Tahir said that these days there seemed hardly any difference between a news story and a commentary. She held present day media responsible for this.

She also agreed with the speakers while appreciating their suggestions during her concluding remarks.

Dr Fauzia Naz, who moderated the discussion, said that aim of the seminar was to make students aware as to how they would analyse and talk as a journalist on issues like Panama leaks.

Dr Huma Baqai lamented that the language used by the media in the Panama leaks case was not appropriate, stating that the aim of media houses was to increase the rating instead of focusing on journalistic values. “Room for those having serious and scholastic background in connection with media and political affairs was shrinking day by day,” argued Dr Baqai while stating that more and more space was being given to some noisy journalists.

Mazhar Abbas said that journalists should avoid involvement in those news stories which could not be verified, adding that there was no harm in having any opinion but this opinion should have no impact on the objectivity of the story.

Mazhar further said that the policies of media houses were having a direct impact on the performance of a reporter working in the field. “Media houses should take full responsibility for the safety of their journalists,” he demanded.

Jabbar Khatak also took to the task those media houses which overlooked journalistic values in order to increase their ratings. He was of the view that discussion on those issues pending in the apex court should be prohibited.

He lamented that various channels held courts every night which, he said, was reprehensible.