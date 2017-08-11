SHIKARPUR - Two villagers were gunned down in a clash between two groups of Jatoi clan outside village Mirza Wah, some 40 kilometers from here on Thursday evening.

According to sources, a few unidentified armed assailants of Aturani Jatoi group shot dead Muhammad Bux aka Buxial, 30, son of Shah Nawaz of Saad Khanani Jatoi group, in the limits of Rustam Police Station of Khanpur tehsil.

After receiving information, Saad Khanani Jatoi group men shot dead Muhammad Bux, son of Muhammad Hashim Jatoi, belonging to Aturani Jatoi group, at Link Road while he was going home on a motorcycle in the limits of Faizo Police Station, police maintained.

Police said theft was said to be the motive behind the incident.

Police shifted both the bodies to Khanpur Hospital for the postmortem and later handed these over to their families.

Cases of both the incidents were to be registered till the filing of this story.

Free medical camp for poor patients continues

A free medical camp was held for the second consecutive day under the auspices of district administration and a social activist, Raja Imamuddin Marfani, in villages Bulund G Wand, Bagan Marfani and Pathan Wah, some 100 kilometers from here on Thursday.

According to reports more than three hundreds patients were examined at the camp and provided free of cost medicines.

Several consultants, including Dr Faique and Dr Gulshan were part of the medical camp.

Talking to media on the occasion, the locals hailed the efforts of district administration and Raja Imamuddin Marfani for providing free medical treatment at their doorstep.