KARACHI - The British Deputy High Commission in Karachi in partnership with Standard Chartered Bank organised a colourful and enchanting event to celebrate 70th year of Pakistan’s Independence on Thursday.

As many as hundred children were invited from Edhi Foundation to take part in the celebrations, said a statement here.

The Standard Chartered introduced their community programme ‘Goal’. Through a combination of sports and life skills training, Goal aims to empower and equip adolescent girls with the confidence, knowledge and skills they need to become integral economic leaders in their families, communities and societies.

The children also took part in other activities including Zumba kick off exercises led by Fitness instructor Mantahaa Tareen Commenting on the community engagement at the event, Shazad Dada CEO, Standard Chartered Pakistan said: ‘We are delighted to partner with British Deputy High Commission for the fourth year now. We launched Goal in April 2016, with an aim to address issues affecting adolescent girls in Pakistan through sport-based leadership skills. I am proud that we have so far been successful in our journey and that our contribution has made a positive difference to the community.

Today, by implementing some of these activities through the Goal programme, I am sure that these girls will be able to contribute more positively to society’.

Acting British Deputy High Commissioner, Steve Crossman said: ‘We are delighted to partner with Standard Chartered Bank again to host this celebration of Pakistan’s Independence Day. Seeing these children here today enjoying themselves and celebrating Independence Day serves to remind us of the close ties between the UK and Pakistan’.

This is a particularly important year as we are celebrating 70 years since the birth of Pakistan and 70 years of UK and Pakistan friendship. Whilst we recall our shared history, the emphasis today is looking towards a bright future for Pakistan and how we can work together to build this.

On behalf of everyone at the British Deputy High Commission, Karachi, “I wish Pakistan a very happy 70th birthday. As we look forward to another 70 years together and a prosperous future for Pakistan, it is wonderful to see some of those children who will contribute to that future here with us today.”

SU to celebrate Independence Day with traditional enthusiasm

HYDERABAD: The Sindh University will celebrate the 70th Independence Day with traditional zeal, fervour and enthusiasm on August 14, 2017 like other parts of the country.

The SU Registrar informed here on Thursday that the ceremonies of flag hoisting on national anthem will be held at University of Sindh, Allama II Kazi Campus Jamshoro, Elsa Kazi Campus Hyderabad, University of Sindh Laar Campus Badin, Sindh University Campus Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Campus Dadu, Sindh University Campus Thatta, Sindh University Campus Larkana and Sindh University Campus Naushahro Feroz respectively. The Vice-Chancellor, University of Sindh Prof Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat will be the chief guest in a ceremony to be held at the main campus, Jamshoro while the Pro Vice Chancellors and Focal Persons of the Varsitys campuses will preside over the ceremony at their respective campuses.

The University has also ensured transport facilities for teachers, officers, employees and students of the University. The University buses shall ply on the usual routes i.e. at 7:00 am from Latifabad, Qasimabad, Hussainabad, Kotri via University of Sindh, Elsa Kazi Campus Hyderabad and from Goods Naka, Hyderabad. One bus shall ply at 7:15 am from Sindh University residential colony, Sindh University Employees Housing Society, Jamshoro to University of Sindh, Elsa Kazi Campus Hyderabad.

All faculty members of the university, officers and administrative staff have been advised to attend the Independence Day ceremony on August 14, 2017 at 7:30 am positively.

The ceremony at the main campus will comprise hoisting of national flag, national anthem, passing out parade by Pakistan Rangers, Sindh Police, Security Guards and school scouts of the university, distribution of sweets, tableaus and sports competitions among university employees.